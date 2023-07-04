Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 59 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,801,337,000 after buying an additional 912,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,683,673,000 after buying an additional 640,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Visa by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after buying an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $237.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $445.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $238.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

