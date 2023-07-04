Unique Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

