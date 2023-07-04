Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $825,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.58 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.75.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

