Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,366 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $190,270,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $99.15 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $75.73 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.76 and a 200-day moving average of $103.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

