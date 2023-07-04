Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $378.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $383.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $366.63 and a 200 day moving average of $348.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

