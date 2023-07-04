Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,878 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,014 shares of company stock worth $9,281,933. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of META opened at $286.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $732.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.62. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $289.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

