Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 790 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 570.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,819 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,608,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,484,000 after buying an additional 979,395 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,326,000 after buying an additional 686,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.26.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $111.05 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.65 and its 200 day moving average is $101.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.