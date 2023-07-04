1,489 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,489 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $286.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $732.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $289.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,281,933. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

