Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. 92 Resources reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $247.32 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.05. The firm has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

