Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Lifted by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $286.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.94 and its 200-day moving average is $201.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $732.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $289.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,014 shares of company stock worth $9,281,933 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

