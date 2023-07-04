Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $272,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 225.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Amgen by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Amgen by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Amgen by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Up 1.3 %

Amgen stock opened at $225.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.68 and its 200 day moving average is $240.94. The company has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

