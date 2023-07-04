Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $1,095,014,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,640,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,130,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth about $63,624,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PARA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.70.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $27.49.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

