Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 125.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,014 shares of company stock worth $9,281,933. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $286.02 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $289.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.