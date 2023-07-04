1,534 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,534 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $286.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.62. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $289.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,281,933. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

