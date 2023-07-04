Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 81 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.86.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

PSA stock opened at $292.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.92. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $357.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

