LVZ Inc. Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $391.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $235.69 and a fifty-two week high of $392.81.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

