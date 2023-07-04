iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.3% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $446.17 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $446.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $424.85 and its 200 day moving average is $409.29. The firm has a market cap of $333.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

