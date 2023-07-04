Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,718 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

