Empire Financial Management Company LLC Buys New Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $115.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.93 and its 200-day moving average is $129.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.62 and a 12-month high of $184.92.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.