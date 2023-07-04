Stonegate Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $41,267,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total transaction of $2,472,138.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,974,237.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $18,553,691. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $347.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $340.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.34. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $271.61 and a 52-week high of $354.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Westpark Capital began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

