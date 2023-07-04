Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 216 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $87,114,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,299,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $477.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $483.50 and its 200 day moving average is $489.38. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

