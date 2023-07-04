Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.78.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.