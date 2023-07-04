The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.4% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.4 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.