Tompkins Financial Corp Has $7.44 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after buying an additional 34,553,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after buying an additional 12,189,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average is $38.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

