PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,478 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.5% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $85,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $185.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.13.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

