LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires 34,500 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 425.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 550,350 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,403,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 106.1% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,055 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 28,339 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 58.5% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.2% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $156.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $51.88.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

