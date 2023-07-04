1,690 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $135.06 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.66. The stock has a market cap of $238.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

