Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 5,909 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $156.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. HSBC reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

