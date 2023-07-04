Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 96,127 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 96,127 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $388,787,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 24,422.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,721 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 21,900.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 878,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,082,000 after buying an additional 500,361 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FedEx Trading Down 0.1 %
FDX opened at $247.55 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $250.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.59.
FedEx Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.
Insider Activity
In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,557 shares of company stock valued at $41,318,655. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
