Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,146 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,610 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 29.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Materials Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $145.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $146.69. The stock has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

