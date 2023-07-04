Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $734,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $2,238,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.83.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $420.42 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $315.78 and a 52 week high of $429.75. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.91.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $12,581,657. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

