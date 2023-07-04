Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $923,000 Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 154.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 926,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after acquiring an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,861,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

CASY opened at $243.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.45 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $254.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.70.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

