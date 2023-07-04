JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,949,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,897 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,268 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JPST opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

