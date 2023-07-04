Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,610 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

AMAT opened at $145.47 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $146.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.18 and a 200-day moving average of $118.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.