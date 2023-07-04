Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUEM stock opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.