Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,394 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $485.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $413.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.93. The stock has a market cap of $221.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

