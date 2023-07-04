Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,348,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,135,000 after purchasing an additional 66,079 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,870,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,816,000 after acquiring an additional 126,406 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 928,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,603,000 after acquiring an additional 60,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 838,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,637,000 after acquiring an additional 29,520 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VDE stock opened at $113.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $90.87 and a 12-month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

