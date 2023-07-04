Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $310.79 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.61 and its 200-day moving average is $280.79.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

