Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.83.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $85.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average is $89.64. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.79%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

