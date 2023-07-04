Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,711 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSMB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,964,000 after buying an additional 556,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,366,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,163,000 after buying an additional 287,148 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,201,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 198,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 914,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after buying an additional 185,108 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

