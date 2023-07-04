Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 63 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 267 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $279.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $886.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.10.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,980 shares of company stock worth $12,295,859 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.27.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

