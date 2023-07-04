Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 452 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.69. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

