SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $123.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.09.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

