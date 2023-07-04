Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 478 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $451.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.15. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

