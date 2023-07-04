Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $256,000 Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Oikos Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,982,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 694.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,988,000 after buying an additional 355,174 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,711,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after buying an additional 267,750 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $149.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.14 and a 200-day moving average of $140.49. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $155.91. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

