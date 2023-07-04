BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Holdings Lowered by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,641 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DMF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 262,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 122,219 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 444,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 199,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 284,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 172,129 shares in the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.23.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

