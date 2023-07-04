Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 342,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,231 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 145,483 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 40,166 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 24,960 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PZC opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Cuts Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

(Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.