44 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

44 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105,497 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of D stock opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.