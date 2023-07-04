13,472 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

