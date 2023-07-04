Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.91. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

